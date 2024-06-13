Fun-filled events around Colorado for the weekend of June 14 to 17

Colorado Super Show and Music Festival:

The Colorado Convention Center is hosting a show for all car and music lovers out there. With the day separated between the two, attendees can spend the first half of the day checking out some of the coolest rides in Southern Colorado, and spend the latter half of the day kicking back and listening to some fantastic live music. More information can be found on the Pueblo Convention Center website.

Parker Days Festival:

The nostalgia of a summer carnival can be so unmatched. This festival will feature carnival rides, miniature train tours, dancing, delicious food, vendors, and hockey at the Colorado Avalanche rink. Fun can be found all over for anyone of any age. More information can be found on the Parker Days Festival Website.

The Denver Ska Festival:

A unique event with a unique venue, the Ska Festival is being held in the Sculpture Park at Denver Performing Arts Complex. Check out some groovy music and one-of-a-kind artwork at this festival. More information can be found on their website.

Scandinavian Midsummer Festival:

The 31st rendition of the Scandinavian Midsummer Festival will be held in Golden this weekend. Embrace the traditions of the Scandis and enjoy some of their delicious food, beautiful crafts, and even a Scandinavian car show. There will also be an opening ceremony and the raising of the Midsummer Pole. More information on the festival can be located on their website.

Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival:

In honor of an incredible milestone in American history, this festival will celebrate the diversity in the US with music, family fun, and plenty of great food. The festival is a wonderful environment to learn about cultural diversity, music, art, and other educational activities that will encourage attendees to engage in the rich traditions and history celebrated on this day. More information can be found on the Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival website.

