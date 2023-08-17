Fun-filled events across this weekend August 18th - 21st

COLORADO — Every week, News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events happening across Colorado. From cultural dance festivals to trying some of the best agricultural produce Colorado has to offer, there is plenty happening all over the state this weekend here are a few of our favorites.

African Drumming and Dance Festival

A culturally rich festival is making its return to Colorado Springs this year. Every six years at the ENT Center for the Arts at UCCS. The Kuumba Cultural Collective of Southern Colorado is bringing the Rhythms and Motions of Africans to the Diaspora African Drumming and Dance Festival this Saturday starting at noon. Tickets start at $12. More info here.

Pueblo Pride Parade

Show your pride in southern Colorado at the Pueblo Pride Festival. Starting Saturday at 10:30 a.m. a pride parade will make its way through Mineral Palace Park, followed immediately by entertainment, vendors, food, and more until 4:00 p.m. Click here for more.

It's Melon Day this weekend in southern Colorado

The Arkansas River Valley Fair is marking its 146th appearance in 2023. The fair is well underway in southern Colorado and is The Oldest Continuous Fair in Colorado. On Saturday, the fair will be celebrating Melon Day— including a tradition of every attendee being given a free melon— which dates back to 1878 when Senator George Swinkhanded out melons at the Rocky Ford Depot.

Palisade Peaches have arrived

Make your way out to the western part of the state for one of its other prized and well-known agricultural products. The Town Palisade will be hosting the 55th annual Palisade Peach Festival. From orchard tours learning about the production of the famous peaches to a 5k, there will be plenty of music, food, and family-friendly fun. Not to mention peaches!

WATCH: PEAK MUSHROOM SEASON FOR SOUTHERN COLORADO, A GREAT TIME TO HEAD OUTDOORS

Peak mushroom season for southern Colorado

Telluride Mushroom Festival

A mountain festival tracing its roots back to 1981 will be kicking off in Telluride. The 2023 theme is "Shroomfest" and will host a variety of education discussions surrounding psychedelic mushrooms as treatment. The festival brings all lovers of mushrooms to a place to discuss, educate, and destigmatize fungi through foraging activities, identification tents, and more. The festival runs through Saturday.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.