Fun-filled events across this weekend August 11th - 13th

COLORADO — Every week, News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events happening across Colorado. From gem shows to lowrider showcases, to the kids adventure games there is plenty of fun happening across the mountains this weekend.

Lowrider Unity Tour

A unique cultural event and hydraulic competition will be held at the Broadmoor World Arena this Saturday. Lowrider Magazine will be at the next stop in the line for the 2023 Lowrider Unity Tour. Attendees can expect a showcase of artistry culture and unique vehicles competing for $20,000 in cash prizes. Tickets start at $40.

Donkey Derby Days

Make your way out to one of the Colorado gold boom towns for a historical event unlike any other. Cripple Creek will be hosting its Donkey Derby Days. The world-renowned event hosts a donkey race inspired by the town's resident donkey herd, with games, live entertainment, and more. The event is free for all.

The Kids Adventure Games

Have a little adventurer in your life? Sign them up for the Kids Adventure Games, a multi-discipline adventure race for kids ages 6 to 14 in Vail, Friday through Sunday. Kids will participate in teams of two to bike, walk, and make their way through the water in a 2.5 - 4 mile race. Learn more here.

Mountain Arts Festival

Make your way up Highway 24 to the Woodland Park Mountain Arts Festival. This year marks the festival's 38th year and will feature over 70 woodworkers, painters, metalworkers, jewelry artists, and more. The event will be on Saturday and Sunday at the Ute Pass Cultural Center.

Fossil Show

Make your way out to Buena Vista for Colorado's largest gem, mineral, and fossil show. The show has been running for over 30 years and features over 100 gem, mineral, fossil, and handmade jewelry artists from across Colorado. This free family-friendly show will bring minerals, gems, and fossils in from across the state, nation, and even world.

