Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend September 8th - 10th

COLORADO — Every week, News5 tries compiling a list of fun-filled events across Colorado. From different types of festivals to a sheepdog championship, this weekend has plenty of fun things going on.

Beats and Ballots

In the mood for a relaxing day of music and community? Make your way down to Acacia Park on Saturday for the Beats and Ballots Music Festival put on by the Citizens Project for a day full of local artists and music, food trucks, giveaways, and more. The festival will run from 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. More here.

Palmer Lake Wine Festival

Over 20 Colorado wineries will descend on Palmer Lake for the Fourth Annual Palmer Lake Wine Festival. Expect live music, food, and gift vendors. The first 1,000 people at the festival will receive a souvenir-tasting glass and wine tote. The festival is located at the Palmer Lake Recreation Area. Tickets and more here.



Meeker Classic Sheepdog Championship

If you are willing to commit to the trip, a display of workmanship at its finest will be on display in Northern Colorado. The Meeker Classic Sheepdog Championship Trials showcases the best working stock dogs from around the world to take on The Meeker Sheep. Meeker Sheep are a true test for working dogs as they are traditionally more independent in nature putting dogs to a true test. More about the event here.

San Luis Valley Potato Festival

Interested in learning a little more about Colorado's agriculture? Making your way out to the heart of the San Luis Valley in the scenic town of Monte Vista is the San Luis Valley Potato Festival. From a mashed potato dunk tank and guided agricultural tours, to getting your own fresh Colorado potatoes and much more, the festival has a lot to offer for the entire family. More info here.

Colorado Artfest at Castle Rock

Head out to Castle Rock for the Colorado Artfest. This two-day event will see a total of 110 different artists with the constant sound of live music. This makes a great weekend event and will be taking place on Perry Street and at Festival Park on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. This is a family-friendly and free event. More here.

Fun with Colorado Parks and Wildlife at John Mueller State Park

Friday, Sept. 8

All About Mining

7:30 p.m. Meet at Camper Services

Join Naturalist Jack as he explores the history of mining in Colorado. We’ll cover the early mining days, the gold rush, and how mining shaped the state’s economy and culture. The event is hands-on for kids.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Archery for Beginners

10 a.m. Meet at Dragonfly Pond

Learn to shoot a bow and arrow. Ages 8 and up, with equipment provided. Led by the park Naturalists.

Peak View Pond Micro-Hike

2:30 p.m. Meet at Elk Meadow Trailhead

Naturalist Abby leads a two-mile hike to Peak View Pond, observing smaller elements in the landscape and ecology. The event is great for kids.

S’more Stories

7 p.m. Meet at the Amphitheater and gather around the campfire and listen to spooky stories with Naturalist Jack while enjoying S’mores.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Tracks Table

9-11 a.m. Meet at Camper Services

Stop by the Camper Services building to investigate the many different tracks of animals in the park and even create your own track casting. Led by Naturalist Abby.

More information here.

