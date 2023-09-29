Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend September 29th - October 1st

COLORADO — Every week, News5 tries compiling a list of fun-filled events across Colorado. From catching the best fall color that Southern Colorado has to offer, to celebrating the end of the summer at many autumnal community events there is plenty happening this weekend.

Leaf peeping season is here, Colorado!

We may not really feel it yet, but sweater weather is upon us – and that can only mean one thing: It’s time to go leaf-peeping! We have a full guide on the best hikes, road trips, train rides, and more to see Colorado’s fall colors. Check out our 2023 Leaf Peeping Guide.

Dear Summer Fest in Manitou Springs

Say farewell to the summer in Manitou Springs with a music, art, and community festival for One Last Rodeo in this western-themed festival this year. Grab the cowboy boots and hat and check out more than 28 vendors at Soda Spring Park from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday. This festival is free, but organizers are asking you to RSVP.

Handmade In Colorado Exposition

A festival dedicated to the craftspeople of Colorado is the Handmade in Colorado Expo. happening in Denver this weekend. The show is making its final showing in Glenwood Springs on 7th Street & Bethel Plaza. The showcase shows fine arts, crafts, and local music and is free for all! More information here.

Elk Fest

For the hunter in your life make your way up to Estes Park for the Estes Park Elk Fest, this year you can expect educational presentations, films, music, vendors, and more. The two-day event will take place Saturday and Sunday. More information here.

Colorado Springs Oktoberfest

Time to grab that lederhosen and celebrate at the Colorado Springs Oktoberfest at the Western Mining Museum in Colorado Springs. There will be live bands, vendors, wiener dog races, and more. There is no admission fee but wine and beer tastings do cost more. Find drink tickets here.

Pueblopalooza

Say farewell to the summer and hello to the fall at the first annual Pueblopalooza. This community festival is free to all, organizers just ask that you RSVP here. But expect a day filled with live music, art, and vendors, that take over the Solar Roast Block on North Main Street and from 12:00 p.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday.

