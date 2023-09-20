Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend September 22nd - 24th

COLORADO — Every week, News5 tries compiling a list of fun-filled events across Colorado. From Southern Colorado agricultural showcases to film festivals, free national park entry, and more there is a lot happening this weekend across Colorado.

Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival

Starting Friday, September 22nd (with a special event on Thursday), the Chile & Frijoles Festival comes back in full force to promote local agriculture and encourage visitors to buy fresh, Southern Colorado produce. Spend a day celebrating the famous Pueblo Chile with thousands of other heat heads in Southern Colorado. All the information you need to know about the festival can be found here.

Free National Park Entry

Saturday, celebrate National Public Lands Day at one of Colorado's three national parks, or ten other national park service sites across Colorado this weekend. Free entry will be provided at all sites offering a great opportunity to learn a little more about the natural beauty and history that is sprinkled across the state. Click here to see a list of all National Park Service sites across Colorado.

Taste of Old Colorado City

Grab your friends and family and make your way out to a Taste of Old Colorado City for delicious food from more than 20 local restaurants, drink samples from local bars and breweries, and music from Colorado band The Springtown Shakers. The event kicks off Sunday at 1:00 p.m. and will wrap up at 4:00 p.m. Tickets start at $40.



Breckenridge Film Festival

Movie heads rejoice! Another mountain film festival makes its way to Breckenridge this weekend and will showcase well over thirty movies in long and short-form formats from independent filmmakers worldwide. This is a great chance to see films that could make it to the big screen one day. Tickets start at $50. More information here.

Telluride Autumn Classic

If you are up for a drive, make your way down to Telluride for the 4-day 2023 Telluride Autumn Classic. This private event is a leaf peeping for the motor enthusiasts in your life. Tucked in the beautiful San Juan Mountains. Passes are expensive so it may not be the best option for those on a budget. More information here.

Pikes Peak Bigfoot Benefit Hunt Hike

The Friends of the Peak annual fundraiser returns for the third year with its annual Pikes Peak Bigfoot Benefit Hike. Tickets get you free gear as you get ready to hunt down the legendary bigfoot on the Ring the Peak Trail. All proceeds of this event help the preserve and work to minimize the impact of human interaction on the mountain. More information can be found here.

____

