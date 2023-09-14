Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend September 15th - 17th

COLORADO — Every week, News5 tries compiling a list of fun-filled events across Colorado. From Pawtoberfest, to art festivals, to finding the best wing in Colorado Springs there is plenty happening the third weekend of September.

Pawtoberfest

Presented in partnership with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region to raise money for the Humane Society, nearly 30 breweries and over 70 vendors will descend on Beaver Creek Regional Park Saturday. This is one of the only pet-friendly Oktoberfest events across Colorado and will feature a 2-mile dog walk and more. Tickets start at $55.

Durango Autumn Arts Festival

Running Saturday and Sunday under the fall colors of the Colorado Rockies is an art festival entering its 29th year. Make your way out to discover hundreds of artists from across Colorado and across the nation. Set in historic downtown Durango, there will be something bound to catch your eye. More information here.



Best of the West Wing Fest

Making its second showing in the Pikes Peak Region, the Best of the West Wing Fest returns to the Western Museum of Mining & Industry this Saturday. The festival is dedicated to answering one question, who has the best wings in town? The festival will showcase local chefs, and artists, and have plenty of food and fun. Tickets start at $60.

Vail Concours and Car Show

Engine heads get ready for an automotive event like no other. For three days, automotive enthusiasts will descend upon Vail Colorado to showcase vintage collector cars, motorcycles, custom builds, and more. The is free and open to the public, kicking off Friday and running through Sunday. More information here.

Leadville Irish Miners Memorial Ribbon Cutting

The most somber event on our list will have history buffs enamored. See the dedication of a brand new mining memorial dedicated to over 1,000 Irish immigrants who were buried in unmarked graves surrounding Leadville, Colorado. The unveiling of the new monument kicks off at the Evergreen Cemetery and will be followed up with music and cemetery tours. More information here.

Military Appreciation Week at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Keep it local at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo! Running through this weekend, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is offering a 50% discount on all tickets to military members, active duty, veteran, and retired military personnel. The discount ends on Sunday. More information here.

