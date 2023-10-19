COLORADO — Each week News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend October 20th - 22nd.

BOO AT THE ZOO

Make your way over to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo for a unique evening among some amazing wildlife. This Friday - Sunday, grab your costume for a unique trick-or-treating experience for the entire family. Tickets start at $22.00, find out more here.

BUENA VISTA FALL ART WALK

Make your way out to a community celebration set under the beautiful collegiate peaks in the heart of Chaffee County. The Fall Community Art Walk will showcase local art, music, food, and more this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. More information is available here.

THREE NIGHTS OF HORROR FILM FESTIVAL

A three-night event dedicated to classic horror films is kicking off Friday night at the City Auditorium Lon Chaney Theatre in Downtown Colorado Springs. Expect to see classics like The Phantom of the Opera, Scream, Final Destination, and much more. Tickets start at $40 for four film tickets. More information here.

FAMILY FALL CRAWL

This Saturday the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum and Evergreen Heritage are hosting the Family Fall Crawl at the historic Evergreen Cemetery from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. At the event, you will be able to explore interactive art, historical-themed booths, food trucks, and live entertainment will also be happening. Costumes are encouraged! Tickets start at $8 per guest, children ages 2 and under are free. Learn more here.

PUMPKINPALOOZA 2023

Visit the haunted playground, or try your hand at some classic carnival games, and ensure a reservation to get your pumpkin at the 2023 Breckenridge Pumpkinpalooza at the Breckenridge Recreation Center. Costumes are recommended, and pumpkins are limited with only 300 available, click here to learn more.

COLORADO AVALANCHE

In the mood for a sporting event? Hockey is back in the Mile High City as the Colorado Avalanche are set to take on the Carolina Hurricanes this Saturday. The Colorado Avalanche hopes the acquisition of new center Ryan Johansen in the off-season will boost their playoff chances after a disappointing run in the 2022-2023 season. Although captain Gabriel Landeskog is out with injury, the Avs are hoping Johansen and other trade acquisitions will lead them to a second Stanley Cup title in the last three years. More information here.

____

