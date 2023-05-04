Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend May 5th - 7th

COLORADO — Every weekend we try to compile a list of fun-filled events across Colorado. This week whether you are looking to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, get involved in some outdoor activities, or catch some live music there is plenty happening this weekend.

Cinco de Mayo Celebrations

Cinco de Mayo celebrations will be happening across the state this weekend featuring food, traditional music, and plenty of opportunities to experience something new.

Head up to Denver for a weekend of live music, food, and vendors at the Denver Civic Center Park. The celebration will be running from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. The two-day cultural celebration will feature live music all-day and a wide variety of food and vendors.

In Pueblo, the El Pueblo History Museum will be hosting the annual Lowrider Car Show, and free admission begins at 4:00 p.m. with hourly tours through the trading post. J Rod Cee will be performing cumbias from 5:00-6:30. The CSU Pueblo Ballet Folklorico will join the festivities at 6:30 and Grupo Chicomecoatl will close out the day in a ceremony beginning at 7:30 pm. The event will be happening Friday evening between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Cañon City Music and Blossom Festival

Currently underway is the Cañon City Music and Blossom Festival that will be running through Sunday, May 7th. The festival can trace its origins back to the 19th Century. Attendees can expect new events, vendors, and live music each day of the festival. You can learn more here.

Royal Gorge Rodeo

Looking for some excitement? Make your way down to the Royal Gorge Rodeo in Cañon City to have a Friday and Saturday filled with wild horse racing, bull riding, barrel racing, royal pageantry, and mutton bustin' to name a few. The rodeo events kick off at 7 p.m. with the grounds opening at 4 p.m. You can learn more here.

Estes Park Duck Race

On Saturday thousands of rubber ducks will flow through the Fall River in Estes Park to raise money for charity. The Annual Duck Race traces its origins to 1989 and to date has raised over $3 million dollars. Volunteers will collect the ducks and prizes will be handed out to the winners. Learn more here.

The Big Wonderful

Looking to put on your Kentucky Derby hats? Don't miss out on TheBigWonderful party at Belleview Station for its 9th Annual Derby party. Besides a live stream of the Kentucky Derby, the event will also feature a beer festival and live Bluegrass Music all day long. Tickets for the beer festival begin at $35.00 admission to the event is free.

