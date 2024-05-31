Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend May 31 to June 2

COLORADO — Each week News5 tries and compile a list of fun-filled events happening, here are a few of our favorite events that are happening around the state of Colorado over the weekend.

Outdoor Festival:

This two-day festival in Denver will feature a trove of musical artists who are ready to put on exciting shows. The event will also feature "Experiences" such as a rock wall corner, wellness hub, food truck feast, and many more exciting adventures. If movies are more your speed, the festival will also feature Film X Ideas where documentaries will be shown and discussed by keynote speakers. For more information on the event, you can visit the Outside Festival website.

Pride in the Park:

Avon is kicking off Pride Month with a bang as they are hosting their very own Pride Festival. The event will have a pantheon of local businesses, organizations, and vendors to keep the party going. The event will be highlighted with a parade around Nottingham Lake, and a drag show. More information on the event can be found on the Pride in the Park website.

Greeley Blues Jam:

Nothing hits quite like summertime and the blues. This concert series is held in Downtown Greeley and will feature two days of some exceptionally talented blues artists. The five-time winner of the Colorado Blues Society Favorite Festival might be just the right place for you to catch the blues. More information can be found on their website.

Castle Rock Quilt, Craft, and Sewing Festivals:

The Douglas County Events Center is hosting a Quilt, Craft, and Sewing Festival over the weekend. This festival travels across the United States and displays the beautiful work of talented artists. The festival will feature a plethora of vendors, and will also be giving out daily door prizes from a raffle. More information can be found on the festival website.

Adams County Sheriff's Office Fishing Festival:

The sheriff's office of Adams County is hosting a fishing festival for seniors and youth. No fishing license is required to participate and there is no entry fee. Seniors are considered anyone 55 years or older, and youth 17 and younger. During the festival, there will be prizes awarded to all those fishers out there. More information can be found on the Adams County Sheriff's Office website.

