Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend May 12th - 14th

COLORADO — Every weekend we try to compile a list of fun-filled events across Colorado. This week, whether you are looking to participate in a guided bird walk and catch some fresh air, snack on what Colorado's best offers in Denver, or looking to catch a spring ball game there is plenty happening for Mother's Day weekend!

Oscar Blues Comedy Night

Orchestrated by the Bohemian Boys Comedy each Sunday, a FREE comedy show is held at Oscar Blues Grill & Brew in Downtown Colorado Springs. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. and features local and professional comedians. An open mic opens up at 7:30 p.m. Anyone can sign up for a chance to pitch 5 minutes of your best acts.

John Mueller State Park Events

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be hosting multiple free events at John Mueller State Park this month. If you're looking to get outside this weekend, on Saturday, CPW will be hosting two free events at the park. Beginning at 8:30 a.m. volunteer naturalist Michael will be hosting a 1.5-mile, slow-paced nature hike to view and hear migrating birds that are returning and joining some that spent the winter at Mueller.

From 1-4 p.m. meet at Outlook Ridge Trailhead this Mother's Day weekend, and celebrate Mother Earth with a peaceful Forest Bathing/Shinrin-Yoku 1-mile walk. Nature Therapy Guide Jane will guide you through unwinding into nature's beauty and wander through this relaxing practice rooted in Japan. Minimum age 12. Maximum of 12 guests. You can pre-register by calling 719-687-2366.

Air Force Baseball VS San Diego State

Looking to catch a spring game? This Friday, Saturday, and Sunday the Air Force Falcons will be taking on the San Diego State Aztecs at Falcon Field. Weather permitting, Friday's game will begin at 2:00 p.m., Saturday at 12:00 p.m., and Sunday at 12:00 p.m. The Falcons currently sit at 23-26 overall on the season and SDSU is 20-24 overall on the season. Entry to baseball games is free.

Fruita Fat Tire Festival

Kicking off Friday and running through Sunday is the Fruita Fat Tire Festival. Tucked away on Colorado's Western Slope outside of Grand Junction is one of the nation's longest-running, non-race mountain bike events. The festival brings all mountain bike enthusiasts together to celebrate all things bikes, gear, and trails. When not participating in trail rides or testing the newest gear and bikes, the downtown Fruita Venue of the Festival offers more gear, apparel, and outdoor recreation-related vendors as well as music and outstanding beers. Festival passes start at $75.

A Taste of Colorado

The first of three Taste of Colorado events will be held at the Denver Civic Center Park this Sunday. Spend a day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with food, drinks, entertainment, live music, kids' activities, vendor booths, public art displays, and more. A Taste of Colorado will also be held on Sunday, June 4th, and July 9th. This event is free and family-friendly.

____

