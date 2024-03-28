Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend March 29th - 31st

No weekend plans? Check out these five fun-filled events happening around Colorado this weekend. Each week News5 tries to compile a list of fun events happening across Colorado.

Colorado Chinese New Year Festival

The Colorado Springs Chinese Cultural Institute will be hosting its 25th Annual Chinese News Year festival ringing in the Year of the Dragon at the Ent Center for the Performing Arts on the UCCS campus. The festival will have two performances, vendors, and tea sampling. The festival will take place on Saturday with performances happening at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Learn more here.

Free Admission to the Olympic & Paralympic Museum

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum is teaming up with Alpine Bank to offer free admission to every Colorado resident with a valid ID at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 30, not a Colorado resident. No worries, anyone who accompanies a resident with ID will get a ticket for just $10. More information here.

Most Eggcellent 10K, 5K, & Community Easter Egg Hunt

Get your shoulder pads and reclaim the glory of the 80s in Buena Vista this Saturday with the "Most Eggcellent" of excellent races in Buena Vista. Spend your day getting a nice workout in the family fun with a community easter egg hunt. Learn more here.

USASA Nationals, Copper Mountain

Kicking off this weekend at Copper Mountain Resort is one of the largest snowboard and freeskiing events in the world. The United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association (USASA) National Championships will run through April 11. If you cannot make it this weekend, more than 1800 snowboard and freeski athletes from across the U.S. come together to compete in the winter season finale. Learn more here.

Jurassic Quest

Dinosaur lovers get ready! Kicking off this weekend at the Colorado Springs Event Center one of the biggest touring dinosaur tours is returning., beginning on March 29, at 12:00 p.m. and lasting until March 31. Get the experience of walking with towering dinosaurs that are realistic and life-like. Tickets start at $22.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.