Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend March 15th - 17th

COLORADO — Despite the snow, there is still plenty of fun to be had across Colorado if you are willing to brave the aftermath of an intense winter storm that has rolled through the state. We have compiled a list of a few events you may just want to check out if you have been stuck inside the last couple of days. If you do venture out make sure to drive safely.

Frozen Dead Guy Days - Estes Park

To celebrate one of the more unique events in Colorado for a day filled with coffin races, live music, and more make your way up to Estes Park for Frozen Dead Guy Days. The festival in its strange way, honors, remembers, or perhaps pays homage to the life and death of Bredo Morstoel, a man who died in 1989, was cryogenically frozen, and has been on ice in a shed in Nederland since the 1990s. More information here.

WATCH: Frozen Dead Guy Days

Colorado Springs St. Patrick's Day Parade

Get your green on and get downtown! St. Patrick's Day is fast approaching, and Colorado Springs is looking to celebrate in style. News 5 is a proud sponsor and hopes to see you there, if you see the NBC float make sure to wave. Learn more here!

WATCH: Colorado Springs celebrates St.Patrick's Day

Harlem Globetrotters

Up for an interesting night of family fun, make your way to The Broadmoor World Arena on Saturday for a very unique basketball experience. Learn more.

Denver March Powwow

In the mood for a cultural event, make your way up to the Denver Coliseum for the 48th Annual Denver March Powwow this weekend. The powwow will be a gathering of Native American people from across Colorado and the United States, to honor and share the culture, traditions, and dances shared by their ancestors. Learn more here.

Rocky Mountain Horse Expo

Horse lovers, this one is for you. The 2024 Rocky Mountain Horse Expo will be taking place at the National Western Complex in Denver. If you are a horse lover this is one you won't want to miss. Learn more here.

