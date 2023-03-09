Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend March 10th-12th

COLORADO — Well, it is a big weekend across Colorado for some fun-filled events for you and your family to attend.

This weekend is a special one, from many green St. Patrick's Day celebrations across the front range to mass crane migration in Southern Colorado, to a day to celebrate in Denver's biggest Holi Festival, there is bound to be something up your alley for a fun-filled day of adventure.

St. Patrick's Day Parades

Whether it be Colorado Springs or Denver both cities will be hosting a St. Patrick's Day parade on Saturday, March 11th, that is sure to have plenty of fun, activities, vendors, and of course green.

In Colorado Springs the St. Patrick's Day Parade will step off at 12:00 p.m. making its way down Tejon Street beginning at E. St. Vrain and going to W. Vermijo Ave. The fun event will also be featuring a St. Patrick's Day 5k, pub crawl, and different options for Irish beer tasting.

Denver's St. Patrick's Day Parade begins at 9:30 am on Wynkoop at 19th, turns down 17th Street in front of Union Station, and then turns NE down Blake Street proceeding all the way up to 27th.

40th Monte Vista Crane Festival

Set up against the backdrop of the beautiful Sangre de Cristo range to the east and the San Juan range to the west, the Monte Vista Crane Festival is the perfect event for those looking to get out and see a little wildlife this weekend. Sandhill Cranes and other migratory birds will be spending their time for a brief flyover in the beautiful San Luis Valley. From nature films to private wildlife tours, there is a range of activities during this festival running from March 10th -12th. Tickets start at $5.

Colorado Symphony Orchestra

Feeling something a little more classical? The Colorado Symphony Orchestra will be hosting Spanish composer Joaquín Rodrigo’s classical guitar concerto Concierto de Aranjuez on March 10th - 12th with the sounds and traditions of Spanish romanticism. Anna Clyne’s This Midnight Hour is mysterious and foreboding while Bartók’s Concerto for Orchestra combines elements of Western art music and Hungarian folk songs. Tickets start at $63.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avs are back in town this weekend and will be hosting the Arizona Coyotes this Saturday, March 11th at 4:00 p.m. at Ball Arena. So if you're looking for getting a match this season, keep in mind the last home game is April 11th. Tickets start at $50.

Bud Light Rocks the Boat

Tucked away in the beautiful community of Steamboat Springs a free concert series kicks off this weekend. The 2023 Bud Light Rocks the Boat Concert Series will kick off, running Saturdays through April of 2023. J & the Cuaseways kick off this year's opening Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Artists will be performing at Steamboat Stage in Gondola Square with beer tents, food trucks, and local vendors set up throughout the base, this a free and family-friendly event.

