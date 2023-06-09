Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend June 9th - 11th

COLORADO — Each week we try and compile a list of fun activities, events, and interesting things to do that are happening across Colorado. This week there is plenty going on from the adrenaline-pumping GoPro Mountain Games, the Pikes Peak Pride Festival, or stepping into the past at the Loveland medieval festival.

GoPro Mountain Games

Athletes from all over and from all different skill ranges will be in Vail this weekend participating in a wide variety of adventure sports. From biking, kayaking, trail running, and slack lining, the mountain games offer 11 disciplines and more than 30 competitions this weekend. More information here.

Denver Chalk Festival

Looking to get creative and lost in art for the day? Make your way over to the Denver Chalk Art Festival just south of Civic Center Park. Experience the creation of hours of hard work from more than 200 professional and amateur chalk artists this weekend. Learn more here.

Pikes Peak Pride Festival

Celebrate your Pride this year at the Colorado Springs Pikes Peak Pride Festival this year. Dedicated to the lives lost during the Club Q shooting last year, the two-day celebration will be in honor of them and will be capped off with a pride parade beginning Sunday at 11:00 a.m. Learn more here.

Colorado Medieval Festival

Head up to Loveland and step into a blast from the past at the Colorado Medieval Festival. From jousting to sword fights and more, this three-day festival is definitely something any history buff would not want to miss. Entry starts at $20. More information here.

Garden of the Gods 10M / 10K

Sunday, June 11th is the Garden of the Gods 10-mile race that has been going on for 45 years. Awards for all age groups and categories followed by fun post-race events set in the backdrop of the beautiful Garden of the Gods make this a great energizing Sunday event. Race registration starts at $80. More information can be found here.

Collegiate Peaks Rodeo

In the shadow of the collegiate range, the town of Buena Vista will be hosting the 101st Collegiate Peak Rodeo this Saturday, so put on those boots and get ready for a weekend of barrel racing, bull riding, and calf roping. Tickets start at $15. More information can be found here.

____

