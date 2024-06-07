Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend June 7 - 9

COLORADO — Each week news 5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events happening across Colorado. Here are some of our favorites and the best events happening across Colorado this weekend Jun. 7 -9.

Pride Film Screenings:

The Independent Film Society of Colorado is hosting a free screening on Friday at the Cottonwood Center for the Arts. The screening set to honor Pride, will be presenting two LGBTQ+ short films from Colorado filmmakers Lee Graham and Ralph Giordano behind "By the Way, Bob," and Will Mustin behind "Yes, No, Goodbye." More information can be found on their Facebook Page.

YMCA of Pueblo Hosting Texas 4000:

Texas 4000 is the world's largest charity bike ride, and the YMCA of Pueblo will be hosting 30 riders who will be tackling the circuit to help fight cancer every mile. The group will be available to speak with those who want to know how they can contribute to the future fight against cancer. More information can be found by reaching out to the Pueblo YMCA Director of Sales and Mission Advancement bsamora@puebloymca.org

Pikes Peak Pride Fest 2024:

Pikes Peak Pride will be taking place this weekend, and there might be too many events here to include in this article. Attendees can expect to have dozens upon dozens of vendors available, the Rainbow Youth Square, plenty of stage entertainment, a sober garden, educational talks and presentations, and of course the Pride Parade itself! More information can be found on the Pikes Peak Pride website.

2024 PAC Classic Car Show:

Car lovers unite! This showcase will have some of the coolest vintage, classic, and limited edition vehicles from around Pikes Peak. Alongside the sweet rides come live music, tasty food, and local artisans. The dress code is smart casual so don't forget to dress up your dapper best! More information can be found on their website.

Colorado Medieval Festival:

A personal favorite, a piece of history finds its way to Loveland this weekend as some of the best medieval impressionists put on fantastic shows for us common folk. Meet real knights, see lances clash in jousts, and eat some age-accurate food(try the turkey legs)! More information can be found on the ironically modern website.

