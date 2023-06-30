Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend June 30th - July 2nd

COLORADO — Every week News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events happening across Colorado. This week there is plenty going on from Fourth of July previews to getting the best out of your inner fan across the state, ahead of Independence Day.

Fort Carson Freedom Fest

Join the Mountain Post in kicking off the Fourth of July festivities. Fort Carson Freedom Fest includes a live concert, fireworks, festival entertainment, food trucks, beverages for purchase, and fun activities for the whole family! This Friday begins at 5 p.m. and runs through 10 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. More here.

Goods in the Woods

This Saturday make your way out to Keystone Resort for a day in the woods checking out a local artisan crafts fair tucked in the beautiful mountain town of Keystone. This free event will feature local artists at Warren Station and the woods around Quaking Aspen Amphitheater. Lively beats from Aaron Pettine will fill the air. More information can be found here.

Steamboat Pro Rodeo

In the mood for some action? Make your way out to Steamboat Springs for the pro rodeo series for a day or night of bull riding, bareback riding, steer wrestling, and more. The events kick off Friday and Saturday nights beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20. More information is available here.

Dusty Boots Music Festival

In the mood for some music? Make your way up to Denver Civic Center Park for the Dusty Boots music festival this weekend. With headliners like Colter Wall, Houndmouth, and Margo Price, this festival is perfect for any Americana, western, and indie music fans alike. BBQ, lasso competitions, and other events will be taking place as well. Tickets are costly starting at $89. More here.

Colorado Springs Fashion Week

Friday and Saturday are two shows showcasing the latest boutiques and fashion across Colorado Springs. From outdoor markets to indoor fashion shows, fashion gurus are sure to find a new style, friend, and fun during the Colorado Springs Fashion Week. More here.

Denver Fanexpo

Calling all fans! The Denver Fanexpo is happening this weekend featuring a packed lineup of guest appearances from Hayden Christensen, Chevy Chase, Charlie Cox, and Giancarlo Esposito. Not in the mood for celebrity meet ups? There will be hundreds of displays of comics and fandom at the Colorado Convention Center. More here.

____

