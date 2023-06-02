Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend June 2nd - 4th

COLORADO — Every weekend we try to compile a list of fun-filled events across Colorado and the Pikes Peak Region.

This week there is plenty going on with the primary focus on getting outside and experiencing the Colorado outdoors. From free fishing to spending a day on the lake for some water activities there is plenty going on out there weather permitting.

Get Outdoors Day

It is Get Outdoors Day in Colorado Springs this Saturday, and the City of Colorado Springs and Colorado Parks and Wildlife have some fun events planned for those looking to get some outdoor recreation in their life. Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Memorial Park and Prospect Lake a variety of free family-oriented activities will be available. From Archery, climbing to fishing and more! Plus CPW staff will be handing out FREE fishing poles to the first 800 participants! Learn more.

Free Fishing Weekend Across Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife are hosting a FREE fishing weekend across Colorado. This means no license is needed to get out there and take your best shot at becoming a Master Angler if you do not have a license. You can fish at a few of the places CPW recommend with their Fishing Atlas, all regulations can be found here. To learn more about the weekend click here.

Catch the Blues at the Greeley Jam Festival

Are you a Blues fan? Check out Greeley this weekend. There will be a Blues stage where kids of all ages can learn about the Blues and meet some of the most talented Blues performers from Colorado and around the country. Of course, there will be lots of music, food, vendors, and more. Don’t miss the pre-festival activities in Historic Downtown Greeley at 5 p.m. on the 9th St. Plaza. More info. here.

Telluride Balloon Festival

If you're willing to make the drive, this weekend in the town of Telluride is the Telluride Balloon Festival. Weather permitting you will be able to watch balloons take off and float across the Telluride Valley. And if you stroll down the main street from 6-10 p.m on Saturday night you will be in for a beautiful balloon glow. Learn more here.

Animas River Days

Beginning today and running through Sunday is a festival tucked away in southwestern Colorado dedicated

to the love of watercraft and whitewater. Durango's Animas River Days celebrated at the Durango Whitewater Park will see individuals and teams compete in kayaking, surf competitions, boater cross, and raft sprints. The end of the festival is capped off with a river parade, and retro rodeo. Learn more here.

____

