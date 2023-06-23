Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend June 23rd - 25th

COLORADO — Each week we try and compile a list of fun activities, events, and interesting things to do that are happening across Colorado. This week there is plenty going on from the adrenaline-pumping Pikes Peak Hill Climb, to the eye-catching Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals, car lovers will rejoice!

Pikes Peak Hill Climb

Racers have been preparing all week for the 101st Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. The adrenaline-pumping, heart-stopping event will see competitors race to the top of America's Mountain competing for the best times. Stop by Fan Fest from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Friday evening in Downtown Colorado Springs, to see the cars, meet the competitors, and much more. Tickets for the event day are sold out, but you can watch it live here.

Rocky Mountain Mountain Street Rod Nationals

This Steel City event this weekend is for diesel heads and muscle car enthusiasts alike. Friday and Saturday at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo is a car show unlike any other. An estimated 2,000 vehicles from muscle cars, and street rods, to custom builds will fill the venue. More info here.

Greeley Stampede

In the mood for a Western weekend? Make your way up to Greeley for the annual Greeley Stampede. From Western rodeo, live music, and a demolition derby. Events will be taking place until 10:30 p.m. Friday evening and all day Saturday and Sunday. More info here.

Whittle the Wood Rendezvous

Woodworkers rejoice! Starting Friday and running through Saturday, tucked in the northwestern corner of the state in the town of Craig, is a professional woodworking festival. From speed chainsaw carving, a car show, and a corn hole tournament located at the Moffat County Fairgrounds. More here.

Olympic & Paralympic Celebration Day

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum is celebrating Olympic & Paralympic Celebration Day. The museum located in Colorado Springs will be offering a discounted admission fee for the celebration. This Saturday, June 24th, admission to the museum will only cost $10 as opposed to the $40 on a normal day. Don't miss out!

Colorado Renaissance Festival

Take a trip back in time at the Colorado Renaissance Festival! Located in Larkspur, CO a 16th-century-themed festival will run through early August. Grab a turkey leg, watch some jousting, and dress up yourself. There is something for everyone at this family-friendly event. More here.

