Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend July 7th - July 9th

COLORADO — Every week News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events happening across Colorado. This week there is plenty going on from fly fishing clinics with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to getting the best of Bluegrass music around.

Rocky Mountain PBS KIDS FEST

Join Rocky Mountain PBS on Saturday, July 8th at Panorama Park in Colorado Springs from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. for a day filled with fun for the whole family. From art projects, gardening, musical chairs, and plenty of vendors, the best part is you wil get to meet Daniel Tiger! This event is free to all, but registration is required. Sign up here.

27th Annual Brewers Rendezvous

This Friday and Saturday make your way out to Salida for the 27th Annual Brewers Rendezvous. This 21+ event will feature 70 craft breweries from across Colorado showcasing their best from 1 - 5 p.m. at Riverside Park in Salida. Pets are not allowed so make sure to leave your furry friends at home. Tickets start at $60.

Breckenridge July Art Festival

Take in some mountain air and some unique views at the Breckenridge Art Festival. Featuring 13 fine art categories from photography, sculpting, painting, and more. This free event will be free for all and located at The Village at Breckenridge and Main Street Station. More here.

High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival

In the mood for some music? Make your way out to Westcliffe for the Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival this weekend. The four-day event has raised over $800,000 for local charities since 2003. With bands and artists from across Colorado and the nation. Tickets begin at $15. Learn more here.

John Mueller State Park CPW Events

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be hosting a wide variety of events from hiking to fly fishing clinics, weather permitting. See those events below.

Friday, July 7



Geer Pond Hike

2:30 p.m. Meet at Black Bear trail head See Lost Pond and Geer Pond on this 3.25-mile hike into the back country. Our biggest pond is home to cutthroat trout, birds of all kinds and wildflowers throughout the summer. The hike will be led by Naturalist Jack.



Native American Legends Campfire

7:30 p.m. Meet at the Amphitheater Join Naturalist Jack and hear Ute stories about the local area. Welcome to all ages.



Saturday, July 8



Cahill Cabin Hike

9 a.m. Meet at Elk Meadow trail head Hike with Naturalist Rose back in time to the era of bootleggers and outlaws and visit the cabin of the notorious Cahill brothers on this moderate 2.4-mile hike.

Forest Bathing/Shinrin-Yoku Walk

10 a.m. Meet outside of the Visitor Center Immerse in the joy and wonder of nature through the relaxing practice of Forest Bathing/Shinrin-Yoku, gaining popularity worldwide. Join Nature Therapy Guide Jane on this peaceful, 1-mile wander to awaken the senses and connect closely with the land, closing with forest tea. Ages 12+ recommended.

Fly Fishing Clinic

10 a.m. Meet at Dragonfly Pond Anglers 8 and up can learn the basics of fly fishing with Volunteer Craig. Equipment will be provided.

Archery for Beginners

1 p.m. Meet at Dragonfly Pond Park naturalists will teach anyone 8 and older to shoot a bow and arrow. Equipment will be provided.



Preacher’s Hollow Hike

2:30 p.m. Meet at Preacher’s Hollow trailhead Join Naturalist Jack on a moderate 2-mile hike to Never Never Pond.



Sunday, July 9

Wapiti Guided Hike

9:30 a.m. Meet at the Wapiti trailhead Volunteer Naturalist Michael leads a slow-paced, 1-mile hike and discusses the general natural history and unique characteristics of Mueller State Park as you look for wildflowers, birds and trees.



Tracks Table

9-11 a.m. Meet at Camper Services Stop by the Camper Services building to investigate the many different tracks of animals in the park and even create your own track casting. Led by Naturalist Abby.



