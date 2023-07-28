Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend July 28th - 30th

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Every week News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events happening across Colorado. This week—from Renaissance love to picked flowers, or an interesting art tour—there is plenty happening across Colorado this weekend.

Evergreen Summerfest

This Saturday and Sunday make your way up to Evergreen for the 43rd Annual Summerfest. Admission is $5 but that gets you access to a wide variety of live music, art, food, and more. From sculptures to glass blowing spend a day in the mountain community listening to good music and having some fun. More about the event here.

Renaissance Fair

Don your greatest masquerade mask and make your way out to the Colorado Renaissance Festival for a trip back in time or a classic turkey leg. The weekend's theme is Renaissance Romance, so expect to see a lot of Romeo and Juliet and stop by to participate in the "Wooing" competition happening all day long. More here.

Rocky Mountain Flower Fest

Support local this weekend and attend the Rocky Mountain Flower Fest at Venetucci Farms for a night full of flower picking, music, and more. The local farm offers fresh-picked flower options and pumpkins in the fall! Learn more here.

Community Collage

Spend a day making memories with the Pikes Peak Library District and help them create a community collage for the future generations of Colorado Springs, or have your art instilled in a piece of physical history with the community. Stop by the Rockrimmon Library on Saturday or Monday to participate.

1-Hour Coffee & Culture Art Walk

Join others on an adventure across Downtown Colorado Springs Saturday and see what art may be hiding in plain sight. You will have a guided tour and uncover some of the best murals tucked across downtown. Plus your ticket gets you a full-size drink from Story Coffee.

85th Annual Bronc Day

Make your way up Ute Pass to Green Mountain Falls for the 85th Annual Bronc Day. From a parade, pancake breakfast, to live music, to a pie contest, there is something for foodies and live music aficionados alike. More here.

