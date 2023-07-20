Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend July 21st - 23rd

Every week News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events happening across Colorado. This week, whether you are in the mood to participate in one of the largest sporting events in the state or looking at

Rocky Mountain State Games

The Rocky Mountain State Games boast to be Colorado's largest multi-sport festival for athletes of all kinds. With over 30 different sports to participate in, there is plenty to choose from and to win. For some athletes, you may enter multiple different sports. Age requirements depend on the sport. Click here to find out more.

Colorado Dragon Boat Festival

Make your way up to Sloans Lake Park in Denver to participate in the largest Dragon Boat Festival in the United States according to the festival organizers. The races are underway Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 a.m. promptly followed by the festival that begins at 10:00 a.m. Free shuttles are available, as there is no parking on sight. This is one of the Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander (AANHPI) celebrations in the Rocky Mountain Range. Learn more here.

Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival

Head on down to Cañon City to participate or watch the spectacle that is the 14th Annual Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival. From whitewater events to bands and libations the weekend-long festival is one of the biggest community parties in Cañon City. Admission is only $5, but make sure to leave those furry friends at home as dogs are not allowed. Learn more.

Urban Market in Denver

Make your way up to Denver for an open-air marketplace like no other. From local crafts, clothing, jewelry, and food the market is bound to have something that would catch anyone's eye. The market is held throughout downtown Denver and begins at Wynkoop Plaza at Union Station. More information here.

Big Ballon Build

Make your way up to Greeley where artists will be commandeering the Aims Community College's Welcome Center to build a massive balloon exhibit using at least 125,000 biodegradable balloons. The festival features artists from all over the world and is an immersive sight unlike any other. More here.

