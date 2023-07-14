Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend July 14th - 16th

Every week News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events happening across Colorado. This week, whether you are in the mood for some music and brews or want to soak up some sun and learn why they call it Colorful Colorado, there is something for everyone in the Centennial State.

Crested Butte Wildflower Festival

Make your way out to Crested Butte to learn where the Colorful Colorado name came from. It is wildflower season in Colorado and mountain towns around the state cannot wait to share the summer beauty of Colorado's mountains. From hiking and photography workshops this weekend, there are over 20 hiking adventures for those looking to catch some beautiful colors. Learn more here.

Telluride Americana Music Festival

If you are willing to make the drive, Telluride Americana Music is underway. This annual singer-songwriter festival brings some of the best out in the Americana music scene. The festival also hosts a benefit show on Sunday that goes toward supporting the Sheridan Opera House. More information here.

Gold Rush Days

In the mood for taking a blast into Colorado's past? Make your way out to the Victor Gold Rush Days. From historical tours to chainsaw carving events to just catching a parade, there will be plenty of music, food, fun, and learning happening in the town of Victor this weekend. Learn more here.

Breckenridge Summer Beer Festival

This Saturday from 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. if you are in the mood for some brews and have the time, the Breckenridge Beer Festival will be underway. With $45 unlimited tasting, and over 20 different breweries expected to be in attendance, this event will make the perfect date. Stop by early to go on a local hike in the surrounding mountains before grabbing a beer and a bite to eat. Learn more here.

The Pueblo County Fair

The Pueblo County Fair, a ten-day event where youth from 4-H and FFA show off their livestock, makes its return Friday. Various horse shows occur throughout the first weekend but are not the only ones. You can see what is in store this weekend here.

The El Paso County Fair

Get ready for a good time! The El Paso County Fair returns to Calhan, CO for its 118th year. The fair starts Saturday at The El Paso County Fair and Event Center and runs until Saturday, July 22. This year the fair is returning with new additions. This year new events include a Saturday Rodeo and a laser light show coming next weekend. Learn more here.

