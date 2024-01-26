Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend January 26th - 28th

COLORADO — Every week, News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events that happen across the state every weekend.

Fruitcake Toss in Manitou Springs

Ready for an event you won't find anywhere else in the state? Make your way to the Historic Manitou Springs Memorial Park to experience the yearly Fruitcake Toss. While fruitcakes fly, you can also get to try some to see who will be crowned the Fruitcake King or Queen. More info here.

X Games Aspen

Get ready for a weekend of wild action sports as around 100 winter athletes fly, grind, and compete at one of the bigger winter sports events of the year. With events happening all weekend long viewing is free to attend if you are up to making the drive out to Aspen. More info here.

Breckenridge Snow Sculpture Championships

The International Snow Sculpting Championships are underway at Breckenridge. Viewing will run through January 31. Teams have put in around 94 hours on their works for display in the historic downtown of Breckenridge. More info here.

Catch a game in the Mile High City

In the mood for a sporting event, the Nuggets return to the Mile High City off of a disappointing 84-122 loss against the New York Knicks, the Philadephia 76ers will come into town. More here.

Colorado Motorcycle Expo

Are you a motorcycle enthusiast? If so you won't want to miss the Colorado Motorcycle Expo 2024, located at the National Western Complex this is the largest indoor motorcycle swap meeting in America according to the organizers. The event will run from Saturday through Sunday. More info here.

