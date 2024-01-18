Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend January 19th - 21st

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Each week News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events happening across Colorado. This week whether you are looking to put on cowboy boots and a hat, try your hand at making some Rice Cakes, or looking to meet some of the wolves that call Southern Colorado home a lot is happening this weekend that may add a new experience to your life.

Participate in Mochitsuki (Rice Cake Pounding)

The Japanese-America Society of Southern Colorado will be hosting a free community event this weekend known as Mochitsuki or rice cake pounding. The event will be taking place on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Colorado College's Worner Student Center. This event is open to all ages and will take place outdoors unless the weather forces the event to move.

National Western Stock Show

The 118th National Western Stock Show is continuing in Denver and finishing up its final weekend. Running through January 21st, the National Western Stock Show is a nationally recognized Western heritage and entertainment event with one of the world's richest regular-season professional rodeos, one of the country's largest horse shows, and a Western trade show. More information here.

First-Ever Indian Harvest Festival

The first-of-its-kind event will be held at Liberty High School in Colorado Springs this weekend. On Sunday, the 1st Colorado Springs Indian Harvest Festival will kick off with an Indian Food Bazaar, Rangoli art competition, dancing, karaoke, and more. Tickets are required for early access at 11:30 a.m. but general admission is free after 12:30 p.m. Click here to learn more.

Homeschool Days: Space Technology

The Space Foundation Discovery Center will be hosting another free Homeschool Days for kids to explore science, engineering, and technology in a fun and interactive environment at the East Library this Friday from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. One can also expect to use 3D print pens and a chance to build a model moon rover! Learn more here.

See some Wolves at the Bonfire Bash

The Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center will be hosting a Bonfire Bash this Sunday. Gives you a chance to get up close to some wolves, and connect with fellow nature enthusiasts plus tickets come with an option for meat or vegetarian chili. Tickets start at $20 for children, click here to learn more.

