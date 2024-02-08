Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend February 9th -11th

COLORADO — Every week, News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events that happen across the state every weekend.

Monster Jam

Are you a fan of seeing absurdly large trucks do flips, tucks, twists, and turns? Then you might want to check out Monster Jam. Monster Jam is the notorious monster truck show that features incredible stunts, death defying leaps, and massive fireworks. Shows will be held across the weekend at Ball Arena. More information regarding Monster Jam can be found here.

Analogue “Volume One” Album Release Party

Pueblo's Analogue Books, Record, and Bar are hosting a celebration for their first vinyl album. The album is a compilation of nine of Colorado’s most exciting musicians. The event will feature performances from Tensas, Morgan J. Cox, Mineral Palace, and The Hardly Nevers. More information about the event can be found here.

Celebrating Black History Month

The 15th annual Colorado Humanities Black History Live program will be putting on two “Chautauqua” format performances to honor the lives and achievements of Rosa Parks, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. A Chautauqua performance sees the performers put on a first person dramatization of historical figures. The performers will perform a 40 minute monologue, and answer questions in and out of character for 20 minutes. More information on the performances can be found here.

Lunar New Year Sound Bath

COLORADO SPRINGS - Singing Bowls of the Rockies are hosting a sound bath to help ring in the start of the Lunar New Year. Join the meditative experience where you can enjoy the tranquil environment, and find your inner peace. More information on the event can be found here.

Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS - Steamboat Springs is having their Winter Carnival this weekend. The carnival will feature a variety of events and performances that will highlight their rich heritage of western culture, and winter sports. More information can be found here.

