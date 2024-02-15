Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend February 16th - 18th

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Every weekend News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events happening across Southern Colorado. From ice festivals, Chinese New Years, to comedy greats, here are some ways to have a little fun this weekend. Have an event you want to share? Send us an email at digitalproducer@koaa.com.

Get out to the Cripple Creek Ice Festival

For all of the ice enthusiasts out there, another unique winter event kicks off in Cripple Creek this weekend. Starting Saturday and running through February 25. The free event will host head-to-head carving competitions, as well as carving teams who will be working all day. Learn more.

Colorado Springs Chinese New Year Festival

The 25th Annual Chinese New Year Celebration will be taking place at the Ent Center for the Arts at UCCS this Saturday! In a new venue, organizers say the refreshed festival will have performances of the traditional lion dance, Taiko drummers, Asian ribbon & fan dances, unique Chinese musical instrument performances, martial arts exhibitions, the Dragon Dance, Asian Aerial Acrobats, and more. Learn more here.

Dueling Pianos: "Love Stinks" at Boot Barn Hall

Up for some live music in a unique way? Check out Dueling Pianos this Friday at Boot Barn, this Friday's theme is "Celebrating the Single Life" and both pianists will be taking "anti-love" requests for a night of dancing and good time. More here.

Bighorn Sheep Day

Make your way to the 19th Annual Bighorn Sheep Day at Garden of the Gods. With family fun, educational booths, free giveaways, nature walks, and if you are lucky you may get to see one of the herds that roam the park. More information is here.

Jerry Seinfeld at Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts

In the mood for some comedy? Everyone's favorite star in a show about nothing will make an appearance at the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts. Jerry Seinfeld is set to perform this Saturday in his newest stand-up routine. Learn more here.

