Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend April 7th - 9th

COLORADO — The weekend is quickly approaching and we wanted to share some fun-filled events happening across Colorado for you and the family to enjoy.

From trying everything Vail has to offer, to attempting to go for gold at the Steamboat Cardboard Classic or taking in Easter Sunday service sunrise at the Royal Gorge there is something for everyone this weekend.

Taste of Vail

Tucked away in the Colorado Rockies is a spring festival dedicated to food, drinks, and fun. The Taste of Vail Festival showcases more than 30 of Vail's finest chefs and restaurateurs alongside the owners and winemakers from nearly 50 of the country's top wineries. To see a list of events and ticket pricing click here.

Easter Sunrise Service at the Royal Gorge

On Sunday, April 9th join Cowboy pastor Grant Adkisson, as he leads the Royal Gorge Easter Sunday service at the Royal Gorge. This free and family-friendly event is open to all and can seat up to 400 attendees. The gate opens at 5:30 a.m. Service begins at 6:30 a.m. It is recommended you dress warmly as it can still be chilly in April.

Miramont Castle’s Royal Victorian Easter Egg Hunt & Royal-Tea

On Saturday, April 8th an Easter egg hunt and their course Victorian tea party will be taking place at the Miramont Castle in Manitou Springs. Reservations are required but that means plenty of eggs for everyone attending. The tea service includes a large scone, tea sandwiches, tea desserts, and your choice of tea flavors. Reservations start at $35 per child and can be made by calling 719-685-1011.

Special Easter Stroller Safari at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Are you a parent with children ages 1-4? If so the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo will be hosting an exploratory Easter experience this Saturday just for you and your little ones. The 1.5-hour informal event will give you and your young partners a chance to meet, greet, and feed animals in the zoo. Kids will also be able to meet the bunnies of the mountain and decorate Easter eggs. Tickets start at $15.75 for members. You can register here.

Steamboat Cardboard Classic

Get out the duct tape, crayons, and paint, for the 41st annual Cardboard Classic at Steamboat Springs Ski Resort this Saturday, April 8th. Event registration and check-in are on April 8 at the Steamboat Tent in Steamboat Square from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. The event is completely free for participants and onlookers as homemade cardboard crafts race down the mountain competing for prizes. The race beings at 11:30 a.m.

Colorado Tartan Day Festival

Back for the 6th Year at the Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont, Colorado is the Colorado Tartan Day Festival celebrating Scottish culture. Bringing a kilt is encouraged but not required. At the free festival, there is plenty of history, crafts, events, music, food, and beer to go around.

