Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend April 5th - 7th

COLORADO — Each week News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events happening across the Centennial State, this weekend whether you are in the mood for seeing the latest concepts auto companies have to offer, get a head start on the spring home projects, or just looking to meet new people on a trail ride, there is plenty of fun to be had this weekend.

Denver Auto Show

Ladies and gentlemen start your engines! Get ready to check out some old classics and futuristic concepts at the Denver Auto Show this weekend. With more than 20 exhibits and 18 manufacturers displaying their latest designs, concepts, and more. Hosted at the Colorado Convention Center through Sunday admission begins at $15. Learn more here.

WATCH: Denver Auto Show Returns Showcasing Electric Vehicles

Chaffee Home & Garden Show, Buena Vista

In the mood to get a jump on Spring garden ideas? You're in luck, one of the biggest Home and Garden shows will be taking place at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds this weekend. Organizers say more than 60 companies from across Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, and Utah will be in attendance showcasing, landscaping, gardening products, and more. More here.

Keystone Pond Skim for Closing Weekend

Make your way up to the mountain for the Springtastic Closing Weekend at Keystone Resort. With a bunch of family activities including a Rail Jam and Pond Skim, there will be plenty of fun to be had at the mountain this weekend. Learn more here.

UCCS vs Regis Rangers

The Regis Rangers have made their way into town to take on the UCCS Mountain Lion in a series that will battle all weekend long. UCCS will take the stage at Mountain Lion Field Friday with a game at 3 p.m. and then will host a doubleheader on Saturday with one game at noon and another game at 3 p.m. with the series wrapping up Sunday at noon Learn more here.

Trails Bash at Lake Pueblo State Park

Everyone is invited to make their way out to Lake Pueblo State Park this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. to enjoy a day of outdoor recreation. With hiking and mountain bike riding groups, get outside and meet some new people with your similar interests. A waiver and CPW State Park Day Pass or Annual Pass are needed for this event so click here to learn more.

WATCH: Lake Pueblo State Park hosts annual Trails Bash

