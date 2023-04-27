Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend April 28th - 30th

COLORADO — Every weekend we try to compile a list of fun-filled events across Colorado. This week whether you are looking to participate in a day of service with the City of Colorado Springs, free museum admission, or looking to play with some furry friends there is plenty going on across the Centennial State.

Colorado Springs Pet Expo

Whether you're looking for a day to spend with a bunch of furry friends or looking to get some care for your furry friend, you're in luck! The Colorado Springs Pet Expo will return this weekend at the Colorado Springs Event Center, featuring over 100 different booths with fun activities for animal lovers. The expo will last from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Sunday. People 16 and under are free and tickets start at $8. You're welcome to bring your own furry friend but a waiver must be filled out.

Monster Jam at Broadmoor World Arena

Looking for something a little more upbeat? Monster Jam returns to Colorado Springs for the Arena Championship series at the Broadmoor World Arena. Watch an action packed weekend of 6-ton Monster Jam trucks pushing limits in freestyle, skills, and racing competitions. Tickets start at $23 and shows will be running Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Colorado Springs Day of Service

City Serve Day kicks off on Friday, April 28 in Colorado Springs. Volunteers will be completing service projects in our community. City Serve Day is actually two days long. With over 50 projects underway, Saturday, April 29 will be the biggest day of service in Colorado Springs. The event is hosted by COS I Love You, a nonprofit that works with organizations and local churches to complete community service projects throughout the city. Visit the city serve website to see what projects could use extra help.

Motorless Mornings at Garden of the Gods

Looking for just a morning activity? Motorless mornings return to the Garden of the Gods this April. This Saturday, April 29th park staff will be hosting a motorless morning from 5 a.m. - noon. During motorless morning, cars and vehicles will not be allowed on park roads opening it to people to walk, skate, bike, or run freely throughout the park.

Bluebird Musical Festival

The Bluebird Music Festival returns for another year at Macky Auditorium in Boulder on Saturday and Sunday. The weekend will feature four events including afternoon Strings & Stories sessions and evening concerts. For more information and tickets, click here.

The Great Western Alpaca Show

Hundreds of alpacas will convene in Denver for the Great Western Alpaca Show. There will also be a show ring competition and much more. It’ll take place Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and until 2 p.m. on Sunday. The show is free to the public, however, parking will cost you $10 at the National Western Complex.

Free Museum Admissions Across Colorado

Multiple museums across Colorado will be hosting free admission this Saturday. A few of the admissions are listed below.

The annual celebration of Día del Niño (Children’s Day) – a global celebration of children – is happening this weekend at the Denver Art Museum! The event is happening Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information here.

The Denver Art Museum will also be hosting a free admission day this Saturday.

Not in the mood for Art? The Denver Nature and Science Museum will also be hosting free admission this Saturday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Pueblo Heritage Museum will be hosting a free admission day with the new opening of an exhibit that honors Slovenian heritage. Free admission to view the new exhibit will be this Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.