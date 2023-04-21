Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend April 21st - 23rd

COLORADO — Every weekend we try to compile a list of fun-filled events across Colorado. This week whether you are looking to participate in an Earth Day activity, free museum admission, or looking to catch some live music there is plenty going on.

Live Music Festivals across Colorado

Looking for live music? Take your pick and head to Denver for the Regenerate Music festival bringing in headliners like Diplo, Camelphat, Charlotte De Witte, and Shomi to name a few. The event will take place at Civic Center Park in Denver on Saturday. Tickets start at $79.

Not your style? No worries, the annual Durango Bluegrass Meltdown is taking place now through Sunday, April 23rd. The event features three days of regional and national bluegrass bands across five venues. All kids under 12 are free, but limited-time passes are only available at this point.

One of the biggest Jazz festivals in the nation is underway at the University of Northern Colorado. The Greeley Jazz Festival is underway, showcasing over 250 college, high school, and middle school big bands, combos, and jazz vocal groups from across the country. The shows will run through tomorrow and tickets start at $19.

In southern Colorado Looking for an Earth Day Event?

Look no further than the Pueblo Earth Day: Indigenous Music & Arts Festival happening this Saturday from 11:00 am - 4:00 pm at the El Pueblo History Museum. You will be able to hear Local Indigenous music and watch local dance groups. Art and food vendors will be there with plenty of kid-friendly activities. This event is free and open to the public.

In Colorado Springs, an earth day celebration will be taking place at the Garden of the Gods Park and Visitors Center from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. There will be plenty of interactive tables and booths from a variety of vendors and organizations. Tired of being indoors, then take a stroll through the park if the weather permits. This event is free and open to all.

Looking for free admission?

If you can brave the cold it will be a Free Day at the Denver Botanic Gardens. Highs look to be in the mid 40's in Denver but it is a free day.

Looking for something a little more local and indoors? The Colorado Springs Money Museum will be having a free open house this Saturday from 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Located adjacent to the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center the Money Museum houses coins, bills, and legal tender from across America's history. The open house comes as it is National Coin Week.

Events with CPW at John Mueller State Park

Saturday, April 22

School Pond/Stoner Mill Hike

9 a.m. Meet at Preacher’s Hollow Trailhead

Watch for signs of spring on this 3-mile hike with Volunteer Naturalist Rose. Explore the south end of the park and enjoy a great view of Pikes Peak.

Sunday, April 23

Bird Walk

8:30 a.m. Meet at Elk Meadow Trailhead

While some birds spent the winter at Mueller, migrating birds are joining them as they pass through on their journeys to summer breeding grounds further north. Come see and hear these along with a general nature hike. This is a 1.5-mile, slow-paced walk led by Volunteer Naturalist Michael.

You will need to pay for admission into the park to participate.

____

