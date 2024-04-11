Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend April 12th-14th

COLORADO — Each week News5 tries to compile a list of some fun-filled events happening across Colorado. This weekend whether you are looking to participate in the inaugural Steel City Music Showcase, welcome spring at a Mini Sakura Festival, or catch a free Museum Day at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center there is something for everyone to get out and get a little excitement this weekend across Southern Colorado.

Free Museum Day

The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College will be hosting a free museum day this weekend on Saturday. Each second Saturday and third Friday of each month admission to the museum for the public is free. From galleries focusing on Art of the Southwest, O Beautiful! Shifting Landscapes of the Pikes Peak Region and many more exhibitions on display! Learn more here.

Mini Sakura Festival

Anime fans unite! The Japan-America Society of Southern Colorado is hosting a Mini Sakura Festival. In Japan the "Japanese Cherry Blossom Festival" also known as 'Sakura' signifies the welcoming of spring. Rainy Day Anime located at 2350 South Academy Boulevard will be hosting the Mini Sakura Festival from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. with a special Pink Sale at the event, Artist Alley next to the store with artist giveaways and so much more. Learn more here.

Symphony Fantastique

In the mood for some music? Make your way to the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts to catch Symphony Fantastique performed by the Colorado Springs Philharmonic. Tickets start at $30. Learn more here.

Pikes Peak Card Show

Sports fans and collectors of all kinds do not miss this out. This Saturday from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. hosted at the Norris Penrose Center is the Pikes Peak Card Show. With over 20 different vendors there is bound to be the rookie card, Funko pop or autographed memorabilia you are seeking out for your collection. Admission to the event is free. Learn more here.

Steel City Music Showcase

Make your way down to Pueblo for the Innagural Steel City Music Showcase. With over 30 local artists and four stages in Downtown Pueblo, Friday and Saturday will be an event like no other. With multiple venues along Union Avenue at Bella Union Plaza, The Gold Dust Saloon, The Sacred Bean, and The Loading Dock Gallery of the Fuel & Iron Food Hall and artists coming from all different backgrounds, there is bound to be a genre that catches your ear. Tickets start at $20. Learn more here.

