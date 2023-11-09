Fun-filled events across Colorado this Veteran's Day weekend, November 10th - 12th

COLORADO — Each week News 5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events happening across Colorado. The holiday season is quickly approaching and from Christmas tree lighting to Christmas craft shows, and ice skating in the park, there is bound to be something to kick off your holiday season with some cheer.

Colorado Country Christmas Gift Show

Ready to get a head start on gift shopping this year and looking to support local? Make your way out to the Colorado Spring Event Center for the Colorado Country Christmas Gift Show. With over 250 vendors, Santa, and a model railroad setup this event is the perfect way to start your holiday season. The three-day event kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday. Tickets start at $11.50. Learn more here.

Christmas Tree Lighting in Castle Rock

Want to catch an early tree lighting? Make your way up to the Outlets at Castle Rock from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday for a day filled with music, fireworks, Santa, and the grand illumination of what the organizers say is the tallest Christmas Tree in Colorado. The 55 ft tall tree has 8,000 lights and 5,000 ornaments. Learn more.

Skate in the Park

Depending on the weather this weekend, you can make your way down to Acacia Park as Skate in the Park returns to downtown Colorado Springs. During their grand opening this Friday from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. you could win a $250 Downtown Gift Basket, Mariah Carey tickets, Switchbacks merchandise, and gift cards. Learn more here.

Denver Film Festival

The 46th Denver Film Festival wraps up this weekend. The 10-day event brings the best of cinema to the Mile High City. The Festival began last Friday and will run through November 12th. Whether you are looking to watch something new or hear from award-winning filmmakers, you won't want to miss out. Tickets start at $17.

Georgetown Bighorn Sheep Festival

Make your way out to the town of Georgetown to celebrate a majestic Colorado animal with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. This free family event will take place on Saturday and feature arts and crafts, children's activities, big horn sheep viewings, informational talks, and more. The festival kicks off at 10:00 a.m. and will run through 3:00 p.m. Learn more here.

