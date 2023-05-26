Fun-filled events across Colorado this Memorial Day weekend May 27th - 29th

COLORADO — Every weekend we try to compile a list of fun-filled events across Colorado and the Pikes Peak Region.

This week whether you are looking to get a taste of the old west, browsing farm fresh produce, or looking to catch some live music there is plenty going on around the Pikes Peak Region and Colorado for the long memorial day weekend.

Territory Days

This Memorial Day weekend participate in a taste of the old west in Old Colorado City. For more than 45 years Colorado's longest street fair hosts hundreds of vendors, educational displays, and patriotic tributes and will feature live music from 25 different bands this year. Events will run from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Memorial Day. Learn more here.

Rocky Mountain Vibes Opening Weekend

Looking to head to the ballpark? The Rocky Mountain Vibes return this weekend to UCHealth Park for their 2023 season. Saturday's opening night game begins at 6:35 p.m. The Vibes is Colorado Springs' independent baseball team part of the Pioneer League, a Major League Baseball partner league. Tickets start at $25. Click here for more.

Black Forest Farmers Market

Farmers market season returns this Saturday! The Black Forest Farmers Market season begins on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. and will run until 1:00 p.m. Stop by and support local farmers, vendors, and artists. The farmer's market is located out on Shoup Road in El Paso County.

Taste of Creede

Feel like exploring a small mountain town this weekend? Make your way out to the Town of Creede west of Alamosa for a weekend of relaxing mountain views, art, food, and entertainment. Stop by for the Creede Community Cook-off to see who takes the bragging rights. Learn more here.

14th Annual MeadowGrass Music Festival

The MeadowGrass Music Festival in Black Forest is back to celebrate the arrival of the unofficial start to summer in southern Colorado. From Friday through Sunday, enjoy live music, a beer fest, a costume contest, a kids’ zone, and much more. For tickets and info, click here.

____

