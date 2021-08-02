Fun, easy way to try the top-rated restaurants in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — With new restaurants opening so frequently around Colorado Springs, it can be hard to decide which one to try first.

What better way to tickle your taste buds than a food tour!

Rocky Mountain Food Tours was founded in 2010 by Samantha Wood, and Karen Kelley, a mother-daughter duo.

Guests can pick from The Original Colorado Springs tour, Signature Cocktail tour, or the Craft Beer tour.

All three tours combine food with a bit of the rich history of Colorado Springs.

"We have visitors from out of town who are looking for something fun to do. They don't know where to eat, so why not combine it into an experience and get the history as well," said Heather Larsen, food tour leader.

Larsen says the tours focus on little, hole in the wall establishments, or places you might easily pass by.

Tours are available on a daily basis in the Olympic City.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter