Full closure of westbound South Academy Boulevard began Tuesday night

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A road closure went into effect Tuesday evening that could have significant travel impacts on people traveling through southern Colorado Springs.

El Paso County announced Tuesday evening that westbound South Academy Boulevard between US 85 and I-25 over Fountain Creek will be closed. The county says this will be for scour bridge investigation and countermeasures.

The county says the following detours will be in place:



Traffic needing to use westbound South Academy Boulevard from US 85 should use CO 16 or I-25 south of US 85 to continue on northbound I-25 to access westbound South Academy Boulevard west of I-25.

Traffic needing to access the Stratmoor Valley neighborhood shall use northbound I-25 and exit South Academy Boulevard continue east and exit at Hartford Street to enter the neighborhood.

This closure is part of the South Academy Boulevard Widening Project which is expected to be completed by 2026. The project is in an effort to create three lanes of traffic along about a 1.5-mile section of the South Academy Boulevard corridor in an effort to relieve congestion in the area.

The widening project is part of the greater Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project, which seeks to better connect the various military bases and facilities across Colorado Springs.

