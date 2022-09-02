Frontier Airlines to discontinue flights out of COS airport in November

COLORADO SPRINGS — Frontier Airlines will be parting ways with the Colorado Springs Airport as of November 4. Frontier joined the Colorado Springs Airport back in 2016 and currently serves Phoenix and Las Vegas with a combined 9 weekly flights.

"While we are disappointed in their departure, we remain hopeful for their return..." said a representative with Colorado Springs Airport today.

Southwest Airlines will continue to serve LAS and PHX out of the airport. No word on if this will change pricing for the airline.

The Colorado Springs Airport continues to provide service from Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, American Airlines, and Delta Airlines.

_____

