From addiction to recovery, one man shares how Springs Recovery Connection changed his life

COLORADO SPRINGS — The number of drug overdoses in the United States hit an all time high in 2020.

Addiction treatments all over the country felt the impact, including Springs Recovery Connection which grew by 30%.

In 2020, SRC worked with 2,000 people, the greatest number in five years.

Of those, was Jerrid Dominguez.

Dominguez suffered from addiction and criminal behavior for 30 years.

"I would turn to the drugs the substance, the association, because it would make me feel comfortable," said Dominguez.

Dominguez was introduced to SRC in December of 2020.

For months, Dominguez would meet with recovery coaches who supported him every step of the way.

"There's a thing about being around people who are like minded individuals. If you are trying to get sober you want to be around people who are doing those things," said Dominguez.

SRC is located on the 3rd floor of The Sanctuary, a church outside of Old Colorado City.

"We thought we would never fill this building up. It's 44,000 square feet and now we are really busting out of the seam," said Eric Sandras, lead pastor at Sanctuary Church.

Now, SRC is looking to expand to a new building, as they say it would make reaching out to the community more efficient.

A team of 40, helping thousands, and alongside now is Dominguez who works with clients on a daily basis.

"Being of service has been the number one thing that has lifted the struggle for me," said Dominguez.

He says nothing will compare to the bond he has with the people he works with.

"I am exactly like you. I am one drink, one shot, one hit, one bag of dope, from being in your shoes and I get it but there is hope," said Dominguez.

It's Jarrid's mission to share his story, his journey, in hopes to provide a light for someone life.

Resources:

If you are interested in donating to Springs Recovery Connection click here.

Crisis Line 1-844-493-TALK (8255)

