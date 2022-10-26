PUEBLO — Fright Night on the Riverwalk is back. The Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo is hosting its annual Trick-or-Treat event on Saturday, October 29th.

Courtesy of Pueblo Riverwalk staff Halloween boat

In addition to trick-or-treating, there will be $5 boat rides, a mini-pumpkin patch provided by Dioniso Produce & Farms, and a costume contest.

Registration for the costume contest begins at 3 PM and will take place at 125 Riverwalk Place Pueblo, Co 81003, directly across the channel from Brues Alehouse.

Information about the costume contest is listed below:

Costume Contest Divisions



Ages 7-12

Ages 3-6

Ages 0-2

Family/Group

Pet (Facebook only)

Registration Times & Location



Ages 7-12: Registration begins at 3:00pm at tent # 1

Ages 3-6: Registration begins at 3:00pm at tent # 2

Ages 0-2: Registration begins at 3:00pm at tent # 1

Family/Group: Registration begins at 3:00pm at tent # 2

More information can be found online.

