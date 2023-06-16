Friends raise funds for survivor of downtown Denver shooting following Nuggets' Finals win

DENVER - While hundreds of thousands of people were at the Nuggets Championship Rally, a group of friends were walking through the crowd handing out fliers to raise funds for their friend, Keith Sablan.

They say Sablan was downtown celebrating the Nuggets' Finals win Monday night like so many others when he was caught in the cross fire of a shooting.

The Denver Police Department said the shooting was not connected to the celebrations downtown and could have been drug related.

"Keith went out to celebrate the Denver Nuggets win and was kind of hanging out outside of ViewHouse after the win and was just in the wrong place at the wrong time," said Tim Burke, a friend of Sablan.

Friends saw as he was rushed to the hospital after being hit by three stray bullets. They say another friend sitting nearby, Trejon Hamilton, was also hit and injured. Both men have undergone surgery and have a long road to recovery.

"The first bullet went through his leg, shattering his lower leg bone," Burke said of Sablan's injuries, "Lots of internal damage. They took part of the spleen, and then some of his other internal organs."

They're hoping the community can come together to support the two men who simply wanted to celebrate their favorite team.

"He was really excited, I think everyone was about our first championship," Burke said, "He's just a very smart, witty, adventurous, loves to hike, a very well-rounded person," Burke said.

If you'd like to support Sablan's GoFundMe to contribute toward medical bills, click here.

If you'd like to support Hamilton's, click here.