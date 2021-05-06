Friends of Suzanne Morphew speak out after husband is arrested

CHAFFEE COUNTY — For almost a year, Tisha Leewaye, has had a difficult time grappling the disappearance of her friend, Suzanne Morphew.

Over the last year, Suzanne's friends say day in and day out they searched for Suzanne tirelessly, hoping one day she would return.

"It was such a let down, it was so sad because we didn't get the results we had hoped for, it was like the death all over again," said Tisha Leewaye, Suzanne's friend.

Leewaye says Suzanne's husband, Barry, turned down invitations to search efforts and vigils they planned for his missing wife, and mother of two.

Although Wednesday's arrest was a big step, "just please tell us where she is at so we can get the closure that everyone wants," said Leewaye.

"This is where the work begins, there is more work to be done," said Linda Stanley, said Judicial District Attorney.

Suzanne's friends say they plan to continue the search for Suzanne, until she is found.

"We'll find you girl, and get justice, and Happy Mother's Day. We are glad today happened, very glad. I know we are not supposed to be glorious, but you got to have some kind of closure. This was a good day, it'll be better when we can put her to rest," said Leewaye.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter