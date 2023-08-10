Friendly reminder, be trail aware, man hospitalized after being bit by rattlesnake at local park

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department said a man was hospitalized Tuesday after he was bitten by a rattlesnake.

The CSFD said that crews responded to a call around 4:40 p.m. after a man said he had been bitten by a rattlesnake while he was riding his bike a Ute Valley Park.

Due to quick thinking from a CSFD Medical Lieutenant, a call was made to Penrose Hospital requesting anti-venom to be made available upon the man's arrival. Thanks to these actions the man was able to be treated quickly and successfully.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has some tips if you encounter a snake. The list is below:



Freeze in place. Snakes are often heard before they are seen. If you hear a rattlesnake, FREEZE in place until you or a companion can locate the animal. Attempting to move away from a snake you can’t see may lead you closer to it! Even if the snake is in plain view, freezing movement will reduce the threat you pose to the snake and help you calmly assess the situation.

Establish space between you and the snake as they can strike from a long distance. A good rule of thumb is to put at least five feet between yourself and the snake. If possible, move slowly back the way you came.

Leave the snake alone. NEVER, under any circumstances, should you try to catch, kill, provoke or move a rattlesnake. One-third of people who suffer snake bites were bitten as a result of trying to handle or kill the snake. Move around the rattlesnake at a safe distance out of its way.

If you find a snake in your home or garage, call your local wildlife office for directions. In urban areas, many pest control companies can remove them for you.

To learn more about what to do if you encounter a snake, visit the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Website.

