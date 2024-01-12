Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Friday morning fire injures one in Colorado Springs

Early Morning Fire Colorado Springs
CSFD
Early Morning Fire Colorado Springs
Posted at 7:50 AM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 09:50:19-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person has been taken to the hospital following a fire in Colorado Springs Friday morning. Their condition is unknown at the time of publishing this article.

According to fire crews, a fire started inside a junk pile outside of a garage at a home in the 2600 block of East Bijou Street.

Crews responded to the fire just after 7:00 a.m. and reported the fire was under control by 7: 20 a.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App