Friday morning fire injures one in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person has been taken to the hospital following a fire in Colorado Springs Friday morning. Their condition is unknown at the time of publishing this article.

According to fire crews, a fire started inside a junk pile outside of a garage at a home in the 2600 block of East Bijou Street.

Crews responded to the fire just after 7:00 a.m. and reported the fire was under control by 7: 20 a.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

