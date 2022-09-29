Friday looks to be breezy and warm

COLORADO SPRINGS — Friday looks to be breezy especially from late morning into the afternoon. Winds out of the southwest from 15 to 20 mph.

The downward slope will make it a warm day.

Sunshine and a beautiful morning but by mid-day, we'll start to see some decent rainfall between 4-6 PM in Northern El Paso County, Northwestern El Paso County, and Northern Teller County. But should quiet down just in time for high school football kick-off.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.