Friday looks to be breezy and warm

Posted at 5:04 PM, Sep 29, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS — Friday looks to be breezy especially from late morning into the afternoon. Winds out of the southwest from 15 to 20 mph.

The downward slope will make it a warm day.

Sunshine and a beautiful morning but by mid-day, we'll start to see some decent rainfall between 4-6 PM in Northern El Paso County, Northwestern El Paso County, and Northern Teller County. But should quiet down just in time for high school football kick-off.

