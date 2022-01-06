Fresh Start Center offers help for families

COLORADO SPRINGS — As the temperatures continue to drop this winter season, the costs of utilities continue to rise in Southern Colorado.

About 1 in 8 Colorado kids do not know where their next meal will come from, and 1 in 11 Coloradans struggle with hunger.

Due to supply and demand, utility costs, and food costs being on the rise, those at Fresh Start Center, a local food pantry, believe more people will need extra help. Furthermore, now that the Biden Administration has discontinued the monthly child tax credit payments, families could face more challenges.

The pantry offers canned veggies, fruits, soup, beans, peanut butter, cereals, mac and cheese, pasta, and more. Those who visit can also find scratch essentials such as flour, sugar, salt, and pepper. Milk, eggs, and hygiene essentials can also be found at the Fresh Start Center.

“We also have nursing services. We have three or four nurses that come through on a regular basis that help us out with finding nursing support for families to help with Medicaid, Medicare, insurance benefits, dental, and vision benefits also. But, a lot of the sources that we do are just helping families network and finding out how they can get the support they need to get out of poverty,” said Grant Winger, executive director at Fresh Start Center.

The pantry serves the Eastern Plains and the Pikes Peak Region. If you need help and want to feel welcome, Grant says their doors are always open.

For more information on Fresh Start Center, visit here.

For a list of other local food pantries, see below.

Additional Food Banks:

Care and Share Food Bank

Mission House Food Pantry

Fishes and Loaves Emergency Food Pantry

The Salvation Army Food Distribution Center

Open Heart Ministries

2-1-1 Pikes Peak United Way

Crossfire Ministries

Pueblo Cooperative