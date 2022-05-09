Fresh Start Center and Troop 149 to host food drive on Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Fresh Start Center has paired up with the local Boys Scouts of America Falcon troop to host a food drive in Falcon Saturday, May 14th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The collection drive is projecting to get in around 20,000 pounds of food. Throughout the week, the local scout troop will leave brown paper bags on the doorsteps of Falcon residents. Each bag has a list of grocery and pantry items that they’re hoping to collect.

Those who wish to participate in the food drive should fill up the brown paper bag and leave it on their front porch step by 8 a.m. on Saturday. From here, the Boy Scouts of America Falcon troop will pick up the bags.

“We’re very excited to partner with the Fresh Start Center once again this year. We’re able to teach our scouts about the value of community service while directly impacting our community,” said Darrell Gull, Scoutmaster of Boy Scouts of America, Troop 149.

Last year, the food drive raised about 19,000 pounds of food and the scouts volunteered about 527 hours total to help make the food drive possible.

Anyone who wishes to donate but does not live in Falcon can stop by Fresh Start Center in Colorado Springs this Saturday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“We are so thankful for the partnership that we have with Troop 149, as this provides us with so many staples, which gets us through to around October,” said Grant Winger, Executive Director of Fresh Start Center.

Winger says anyone who could use the extra help this year, should not hesitate to visit Fresh Start Center or give them a call.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.