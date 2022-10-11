Fremont County web services fully restored following August cyberattack

CAÑON CITY, Colorado — Close to two months after a cyberattack on Fremont County, Commissioner Debbie Bell announced Tuesday that all services are back up and running.

“We are fully up, we have all operations in effect,” said Bell after Tuesday’s Fremont County Board of Commissioners meeting. “We are continuing to experience a few minor software issues.”

The cyber attack in August was one of many that have been impacting state online services recently. As Colorado Springs airport was just involved in a cyberattack along with many other airports across the country.

The cyberattack took down county government systems on Wednesday, August 17th.

The attack caused Fremont County Government buildings and county government systems to close for the remainder of the week.

The county responded by assembling an incident response team led by Fremont County Emergency Management and the Governor's Office of Information Technology.

The Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Colorado State Emergency Operations Center, and federal partners have stepped in to support Fremont County as the investigation continues.

"When it comes to fighting against cybercrime, we are stronger together," explains State Chief Information Security Officer Ray Yepes. "The state deployed resources to help lead response and recovery efforts in the wake of Fremont County’s cybersecurity incident, and we will continue to provide support in collaboration with our county, state, and federal partners until all services are restored."

After the attack on the county systems, all computers had to be removed and scrubbed of the malware before having all software redownloaded.

“Major thanks and kudos to our IT staff,” Bell said. “I don’t know what we would have done if we didn’t have these amazing people in place when this attack happened.”

According to the Fremont County site while all services are accessible for residents there are a few internal "glitches" that they are still working out.

What is still being worked on:



System e-mails

Fraud Guard

Credit/Debit cards- Internally not working

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.