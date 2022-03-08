Fremont County Sheriff's Office searching for persons of interest in double homicide

FREMONT COUNTY — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help locating Toni Gurule and Suzzette Salyer.

The Sheriff's Office is attempting to execute a court order to obtain their DNA.

Gurule and Salyer are also needed for questioning in a recent double in Fremont County.

Gurule is 41-years-old, 5' 6", is approximately 165 lbs with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Salyer is 40-years-old, 5' 7", is approximately 175 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the two should be considered armed and dangerous.

The two are known to drive the following vehicles:

• White 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup with Colorado license plate BWK-635

• Orange 2004 Ford Mustang with Colorado license plate HGQ-757

• Blue 2007 Ford F150 with Colorado license plate HAQ-491

If you know their whereabouts contact the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 719-276-5555 and select option 8 to be connected to dispatch or contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 719-275-STOP.

