Fremont County Sheriff's Office searching for escaped inmate

FERMONT COUNTY — The Fremont County Sheriff's office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a man who escaped custody. That's according to a Fremont County Emergency Management Facebook post published Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, Kegan VanVliet was last seen along Justice Center Road in Cañon City headed towards Highway 50.

VanVliet is described as a white man who is 6 feet tall, 175 pounds, with gray-blonde hair, with blue eyes.

According to an inmate search database, VanVliet was being detained at the Fremont County Detention Center.

According to our news partner The Gazette, VanVliet does have a history of violent crime and was in custody for an attempted shooting with a rifle, at this time the Fremont County Sheriff's Office does not believe VanVliet is armed at this time.

News5 has reached out to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office to see what charges VanVliet was facing and is awaiting a response.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says if you see VanVliet do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

