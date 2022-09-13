Watch Now
Fremont County Sheriff's Office finds dog missing for 3 months

FCSO uses drone in search and rescue
Courtesy of Freemont County Sheriffs Office
FCSO uses drone in search and rescue
Posted at 3:48 PM, Sep 13, 2022
FREMONT COUNTY — On Sunday, September 11th, Fremont County Sheriffs' Office Unmanned Aircraft Surveillance team participated in a humanitarian search and rescue for an unlikely individual.

The UAS team was running training at the site of a report of a lost golden retriever. Farah was lost several months ago when the car she was in, was involved in an accident.

Within minutes of sending the drone in the air, deputies were able to spot the missing golden retriever on the infrared camera.

Within a few minutes, the FCSO deputies were able to reunite the dog with her family while also gaining valuable search and rescue experience using a drone.

Courtesy of Fremont County Sheriffs Office

